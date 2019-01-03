You are here

Home > Transport

Qatar Airways buys 5% stake in China Southern Airlines

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 12:14 AM

doc73gqt92y1n449qvn68x_doc6vc1e3znsjl1g56qunia.jpg
Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it had acquired a five per cent stake in China Southern Airlines, as it seeks to establish itself in the Asian aviation market.
AFP

[DOHA] Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it had acquired a five per cent stake in China Southern Airlines, as it seeks to establish itself in the Asian aviation market.

The state-owned airline said in a statement the deal was part of its "strategy to invest in the strongest airlines around the world", but did not specify the cost of the transaction.

China Southern Airlines is one of China's "big three" carriers.

Qatar Airways also owns a 20 per cent stake in International Airlines Group - which holds British Airways under its umbrella - as well as shares in LATAM Airlines Group, Italy's Meridiana and Hong Kong based Cathay Pacific.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest deal comes as Qatar seeks new partners and routes for the national airline due to an ongoing diplomatic dispute in the Gulf.

Since June 2017, Qatar has been politically and economically isolated regionally by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

These Gulf peers continue to impose a blockade, after accusing Doha of supporting "terrorists" and being too close to Saudi Arabia's Shiite archrival Iran - charges Qatar denies.

The aviation deal follows warming relations between Doha and Beijing.

Government officials in Qatar said in November that China is now Doha's third largest trade partner, as bilateral exports and imports totalled more than US$10 billion in 2017.

Qatar chose China Railway Construction Corporation to help build the $45 billion Lusail Stadium, an 80,000-seat arena that is meant to host the opening and final games of the 2022 World Cup finals.

AFP

Transport

Norway's electric cars zip to new record: almost a third of all sales

China approves US$33.8b railway projects in Jiangsu and Anhui

China's Didi launches credit, crowdfunding services in diversification push

Cathay sells US$16,000 premium seats for US$675 in ticketing blunder

India's Jet Airways defaults on debt payment to banks

Shipping confidence dips as New Year approaches

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
5 China’s property market strains the world

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

doc73glno7szvp1iybed28e_doc7312kif8ovofezgfdoj.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening