You are here

Home > Transport

Renault likely to start formal merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Wed, Jun 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190605_UVRENAULT5_3800948.jpg
If combined, Renault and Fiat Chrysler would together produce 8.7 million vehicles a year, creating an industry powerhouse with an expected market value of some 36 billion euros (S$54.7 billion).
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris

THE board of French car giant Renault is expected to decide on Tuesday to begin merger talks with Fiat Chrysler that could create a new global giant spanning the United States, Europe and Japan.

US-Italian group Fiat Chrysler proposed a "merger of equals" with Renault last week, which has been welcomed by financial markets and has been given a conditional green light by the French government.

A merger would be "a real opportunity for the French auto industry," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said of a tie-up which would bring together the flagship brands as well as Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati, Dacia and Lada.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After preliminary talks over the last week, Renault directors are set to meet and decide whether to enter into formal discussions, which most observers expect it to do.

If combined, the two firms would produce 8.7 million vehicles a year, creating an industry powerhouse with an expected market value of some 36 billion euros (S$54.7 billion).

But Renault already has an alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi, and the combined mega-group would be by far the world's biggest, selling some 15 million vehicles, surpassing Volkswagen and Toyota, which sell around 10.6 million each.

Nissan, a long-time Renault partner, fears being sidelined by the deal and its chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, warned on Monday that a merger "would significantly alter the structure of our partner."

Any new combination would require a "fundamental review" of their relationship, said the boss of Nissan, whose 15 per cent stake in Renault would be diluted to 7.5 per cent under the proposed deal.

Behind the scenes at the Yokohama-based firm, some executives believe the merger talks could further strain relations with Renault, which have been hit by the arrest in Japan of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, the architect of their alliance.

"It's an ill thought-out and badly conceived plan," one source close to Nissan told AFP last week on condition of anonymity.

Renault board chairman Jean-Dominique Senard travelled to Tokyo last week to attempt to smooth over ties in what has been a sometimes tricky marriage between the two partners over the last two decades.

But others believe there could be synergies between a combined mega-group because of Chrysler's strong presence in the North American markets, where Renault and the Japanese firms are relatively weak.

In return, Fiat Chrysler hope to benefit from Renault and Nissan's cutting-edge technology for electric cars, which has made them a world leader.

Analysts see plenty of potential stumbling blocks, however, not least the weight and ultimate influence of Renault and Fiat Chrysler in what would supposedly be a "merger of equals" between the companies.

The French state, which is the biggest shareholder in Renault with a 15 per cent stake, will be a key player in any negotiations.

Mr Le Maire has set four conditions for a merger, including that no plants will be closed as part of the tie-up and that the Renault-Nissan alliance continues.

The government also wants the merged group to guarantee that it will take in a new EU-backed initiative to develop battery technology, part of efforts to compete with Chinese dominance in the sector.

It also wants "balanced corporate governance" at the future group, meaning that Renault is adequately represented on the board of the combined group.

Press reports have suggested that Fiat chairman John Elkann, a grandson of Fiat's emblematic former president Gianni Agnelli, would be chairman after a merger, while Renault's Thierry Bollore would be chief executive.

The new group would be headquartered in the Netherlands and its shares would be traded in Paris, Milan and New York. AFP

Transport

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Look, no hands? It won't be for a long while yet

VW to go ahead with truck unit IPO despite trade woes, shaky markets

Carmakers log better US new-vehicle sales in May

VW advances truck unit IPO, braving trade woes and shaky markets

Renault to decide on merger talks with Fiat Chrysler

Editor's Choice

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MRCOMFORT5DCZ6_3800983.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro invests in ancillary services, mobility tech startups

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Must Read

lwx_sgx_050619_2.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Real Estate

Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

BT_20190605_DPM1_3800986.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people and community for the future: Heng

BT_20190605_MTCONF5_3801027.jpg
Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Asean businesses can play more active role to set agenda amid US-China dispute

Jun 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 1.9% in 2019: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening