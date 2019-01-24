You are here

Renault names Bollore CEO, Senard chairman

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 8:58 PM

Jean-Dominique Senard, newly-appointed Chairman of Renault, and Thierry Bollore, newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Renault, talk to journalists after French carmaker Renault's board of directors meeting in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, January 24, 2019.
REUTERS

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault said Thursday that it has named Thierry Bollore as its new chief executive and Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman, replacing former boss Carlos Ghosn following his arrest in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

Mr Senard will represent Renault in its powerful alliance with Japanese carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi, the French company said in a statement.

"In addition, Renault's Board of Directors wishes to supervise actively the functioning of the Alliance and decides to give its Chairman full responsibility for managing the Alliance on behalf of Renault, in liaison with the Chief Executive Officer," Renault said, regarding its alliance partnership with Nissan.

