You are here

Home > Transport

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects: sources

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

RENAULT'S engineering boss will meet his counterpart at Nissan in Japan this week, two sources close to Renault said, as the carmakers seek to revive projects crucial to an alliance that has been left reeling by the Carlos Ghosn affair.

The Franco-Japanese alliance is wrestling with the fallout of the ouster and arrest of Ghosn, the architect of the partnership who now says it is at risk of collapse.

Analysts say that in order to turn investor sentiment around, the firms need to make good on cost-saving joint engineering projects that have slowed since Ghosn's departure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the two sources, Gilles Le Borgne, who was hired on Jan 6 from rival carmaker PSA, will meet Nissan's Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, the Nissan executive in charge of delivering the joint engineering projects.

SEE ALSO

Renault, Nissan chief engineers to meet, revive R&D projects

Renault did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Le Borgne's meetings.

Renault-Nissan's cost-saving alliance is vital to both companies as the car industry battles a slowdown and huge investments in cleaner vehicles and automated driving.

"The alliance has taken a hit, but the alliance engineering team is still there," said a third source, who is close to the alliance. "You cannot, from one day to the next, stop something that's been embedded so deeply."

Japanese prosecutors arrested Ghosn - who was at the time the head of the carmakers' alliance - in November 2018 and accused him of financial misconduct.

Ghosn slipped out of Japan and fled at the end of December to Lebanon. He says the charges were fabricated to force him out of an alliance in which the Japanese side no longer trusted its French partners.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has said that both sides are determined to make the partnership succeed, with the joint projects a major focus.

Those projects will be on the agenda when the board of the alliance, which also includes Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, holds a regular meeting in Japan on Jan 30.

One area of focus will be hybrid power systems, a field where, analysts say, the alliance has not effectively pooled its research and development efforts. Each of the three members of the alliance has developed its own systems.

"That's been among the sources of the friction," said the third source close to the alliance. "But now the three systems are there, we'll need to use them in the most efficient way possible."

Nissan will use the E-Tech hybrid system developed by Renault on its Juke small SUV, while Renault will use the Nissan-developed e-Power system on its Kadjar model, particularly in Asia, according to the same sources.

Mitsubishi is still using its own hybrid system on its bestselling Outlander. REUTERS

Transport

SMEs take local aerospace industry higher

Globaltronic Precision: From semiconductors to aircraft

TransFingo: Tackling the manpower challenge

Coway Engineering: Finding a niche

India renews push to sell Air India; entire stake on the block

Tesla's recent share surge can give Musk hundreds of millions in bonus payout

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Miscommunication resulted in disclosure omission, says Advancer Global

CATALIST-LISTED Advancer Global has pointed to miscommunication as the reason for its failure to disclose that its...

Jan 27, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong: governor

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency...

Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of...

Jan 27, 2020 01:58 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

[TOKYO] Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan,...

Jan 27, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

[WASHINGTON] There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly