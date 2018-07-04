You are here

Home > Transport

Renault, PSA unveil plans for electric-car services in Paris

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 10:53 PM

doc70v6fs53u1hzipntfbm_doc6xmccpb35q81il86232z.jpg
Renault SA and rival French automaker PSA Group unveiled plans for new electric car-sharing services in Paris just days after Mayor Anne Hidalgo pulled the plug on an operation backed by Bollore SA.

[PARIS] Renault SA and rival French automaker PSA Group unveiled plans for new electric car-sharing services in Paris just days after Mayor Anne Hidalgo pulled the plug on an operation backed by Bollore SA.

The mayor and Renault Chief Operating Officer Thierry Bollore - who has no link with the Bollore company be give details of their plan, the municipality said in an emailed statement. PSA said separately it aims to start its own car-sharing service in the French capital by the end of the year with 500 Peugeot and Citroen electric vehicles.

The announcements come less than three weeks after Renault said it would invest more than 1 billion euros (S$1.59 billion) to boost electric-car production in France. A PSA spokesman said the city is working with a number of mobility providers.

The French capital's existing vehicle-sharing plan came under scrutiny in the months leading up to the June canceling of Bollore's contract for a loss-making service called Autolib. Starting in 2011, the company ran the operation that allowed subscribers to pick up and drop off battery-powered cars parked in the city center and close suburbs. BMW AG and Daimler AG have also been contenders to take over the service.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Malaysia suspends construction of major Belt and Road rail project

Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000

Drone deliveries become reality as China races to take the lead

Scores dead or missing in Indonesia ferry accident

US car sales mostly up through June as larger vehicles reign

Uber is in talks with Careem to merge in Middle East

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
4 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economic growth to remain steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief Ravi Menon

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-ravi-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening