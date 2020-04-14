You are here

Home > Transport

Renault withdraws from Dongfeng venture, its main China business

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 3:47 PM

file79cyranyzx2gv917cob.jpg
Renault said on Tuesday it is pulling out of a loss-making business with Dongfeng Motor Group due to poor sales, becoming only the second global carmaker to exit a major venture in China in recent years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Renault said on Tuesday it is pulling out of a loss-making business with Dongfeng Motor Group due to poor sales, becoming only the second global carmaker to exit a major venture in China in recent years.

Although Renault will retain a presence in China with other ventures, the partnership with Dongfeng was its main passenger car business in the world's biggest vehicle market.

That said, the venture sold only sold only 18,607 cars in 2019, far below its annual capacity of 110,000 and reported an operating loss of more than 1.5 billion yuan (S$301.2 million).

Dongfeng, which will gain Renault's 50 per cent stake in their venture, plans to revamp and upgrade the venture's existing car plants which will no longer make Renault-branded cars, a spokesperson for the Chinese carmaker said.

Dongfeng will arrange positions for the staff at the venture within its wider group operations, she added.

SEE ALSO

Auto industry races to make ventilators during virus crisis

A slowdown in China's automotive sales, which is expected to worsen this year due to the coronavirus, has heaped pressure on carmakers that have not managed to establish a big presence in the Chinese market. In 2018, Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corp sold its stake in a venture with Changan Automobile.

Renault said it would focus on its light commercial vehicle business with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings. That venture plans to roll out five new models before 2023 and is planning export cars to other markets.

Another focus is electric vehicles which will be built by its venture with Jiangling Motors Corporation Group.

Renault and Dongfeng also said they would continue to cooperate on "connected vehicles" and work with common partner Nissan Motor Co on new generation engines.

"We are opening a new chapter in China. We will concentrate on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles, the two main drivers for future clean mobility and more efficiently leverage our relationship with Nissan," Francois Provost, chairman of the China region for Renault, said in a statement. 

REUTERS

Transport

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

Indonesia overtakes Japan as virus upends aviation pecking order

Japan carmakers will recover fast with Honda a buy, Goldman says

CDL to expand EV charging points in new and existing developments

Ford expects US$600m Q1 loss due to coronavirus

Operations at three ports run by India's Adani disrupted -sources

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro cabbies to deliver RedMart groceries

SOME of ComfortDelGro’s 10,000-strong fleet of taxis will soon be used as RedMart grocery delivery vehicles.

Apr 14, 2020 03:57 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 1-month high on China trade data

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at a one-month high on Tuesday, as better-than-expected data from its biggest...

Apr 14, 2020 03:44 PM
Banking & Finance

China weighs merging its biggest brokers to take on Wall Street

[SHANGHAI] China has started the process of potentially merging its two biggest brokerage firms to create a company...

Apr 14, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

New S$8m fund to protect jobs, help freelancers in Singapore media sector amid Covid-19

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday unveiled several initiatives in a bid to protect jobs and...

Apr 14, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Bankers keep Vision Fund going with rubber bands

[TAIPEI] Forget that US$24 billion writedown  - about US$17 billion for the financial year at the Vision Fund, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.