Renewing Singapore's oldest MRT lines to cost more than S$2.5b: Khaw Boon Wan

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 11:06 AM

[SINGAPORE] A multi-year programme to renew the North-South, East-West MRT lines - Singapore's oldest and most heavily used - will cost more than S$2.5 billion.

Revealing the figure during a visit to the North-South Line's Bukit Batok station on Thursday morning, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said the second phase of the programme was underway.

This involves replacing the power supply system, track circuits, and first-generation trains. The first phase replaced the rail sleepers, third rail and signalling system of the two lines, which opened more than 30 years ago in 1987.

The renewal programme first began in 2013 and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Mr Khaw said the power supply system renewal was "the most complex of the three remaining projects", and was about 40 per cent done. The renewed system will allow the two lines to accommodate more trains and, consequently, reduce train waiting times.

The power supply system renewal, scheduled to be done by 2023, includes replacing 1,300 kilometres (km) of electrical cables, 206 transformers, 172 switchboards and equipment in 171 substations. It also entails laying 250km of fibre optic cables for real-time monitoring of the two rail lines.

The renewal of track circuits, which is part of the signalling system, is about 25 per cent done, Mr Khaw noted.

"Meanwhile, the new trains are being built overseas, and commuters can look forward to new trains being deployed from next year," the minister said.

The train supply contract was awarded to Canadian engineering group Bombardier in 2018. It is worth S$1.2 billion, and includes the supply of 66 new trains as well as service support for the 30-year lifespan of the trains.

The minister told transport workers present during Thursday's visit that 2019 was "a very good year", with the network clocking more than a million train-kilometres between delays in the first nine months - an 18-fold improvement over 2011's figure, and one matched by few other metros in the world.

But Mr Khaw cautioned against complacency. "Remember: this is a continuous commitment," he said. "Today's reliability does not guarantee tomorrow's. We have to stay vigilant and diligent all the time."

The upgrading of the North-South, East-West Lines aside, Mr Khaw said work to expand the rail network continues.

He said government spending on new MRT lines "will peak during the next two decades". Announced projects include the Thomson-East Coast Line (the first phase of which will open later this month), Jurong Region Line, Circle Line extension, and the Cross Island Line.

When the Cross Island Line is completed by 2031, Singapore will have doubled its rail network to 360km.

Observers reckon there will be at least two other new lines beyond 2031. The 2040 Land Transport Master Plan stated that a new line running parallel to the North-South Line is being studied.

In closing, Mr Khaw said 2019 was good for public transport, and "I guarantee you, 2020 will be better".

THE STRAITS TIMES

