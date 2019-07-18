Research partnership Roll-Royce@NTU Corporate Laboratory gets S$88m boost

ROLLS-ROYCE, the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU), and the Singapore government have jointly invested S$88 million into a research partnership set up in 2013.

Through the renewed partnership, NTU and Rolls-Royce will implement the second phase of a corporate laboratory, with 29 projects focused on developing “novel technologies” focused on aircraft propulsion, the parties said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The projects will also look to address problems in the aerospace industry through five pillars – electrical; manufacturing technology; advanced repair and materials; data analytics and complex systems; and Internet of Things. This is with the key objective of developing technologies that are eco-friendly, efficient, and sustainable.

These projects will also make use of Industry 4.0 technologies such as connecting computers, machines and engines, to generate data which enhances design, manufacturing, maintenance, services and operations.

The initial partnership saw the formation of the Roll-Royce@NTU Corporate Laboratory, by the NTU, Rolls-Royce and the National Research Foundation (NRF), a department under the Prime Minister’s Office.

In its first phase, the corporate laboratory managed 53 research projects in areas encompassing power electronics, data analytics, and repair and manufacturing technologies. It also trained 40 PhD students and more than 200 masters and undergraduate students.

Research outcomes from these projects are now being used by Rolls-Royce in the design and development of future power and propulsion systems, as well as improvement of its manufacturing operations in Singapore and globally.