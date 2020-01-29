You are here

Home > Transport

Rolls-Royce B787 engines hit by safety order

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

ROLLS Royce-Holdings said it's swapping out more than 30 Boeing 787 engines amid concern that they could suffer a power surge that might lead to shut down mid flight.

Concern is focused on 787-8 Dreamliners where both Trent 1000 turbines have accrued a high number of flights or operating hours, according to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which issued an airworthiness directive on Friday ordering such engines to be "de-paired".

A profit-target downgrade from Citigroup pointing to an earlier update on spiralling Trent 1000 costs also weighed on the stock, together with reports late last week that Boeing is considering another cut to Dreamliner production.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Rolls-Royce spokeswoman said five operators are impacted by the EASA order and around 4 per cent of the total fleet of 787 engines, with nine planes still requiring attention.

SEE ALSO

Rolls-Royce sales hit an all-time global high

Trent 1000 design glitches have plagued Rolls since 2016, with cash costs for in-service work on the engines expected to amount to £2.4 billion (S$4.2 billion) through 2023, according to a November update.

"The Trent 1000 programme has been like whack-a-mole for Rolls-Royce," said Nick Cunningham, an analyst at Agency Partners in London. "They address one problem and another one crops up. The latest airworthiness directive from EASA suggests that the risks for the Trent 1000 are more on the downside than on the upside. They may have to provision for higher costs when they report earnings."

Rolls-Royce said in November that it was aiming for fewer than 10 aircraft on the ground for modifications by the end of the second quarter. It said it expected costs of as much as £550 million in 2020 to deal with the issue. BLOOMBERG

Transport

Piracy is still an unacceptable reality

Renewed push in Nissan to get Renault to cut its stake

Airbus agrees to settle bribery cases for about US$3b

BorgWarner to buy Delphi for US$1.5b in auto-parts deal

Airbus agrees to settle bribery cases for about US$3b

Delta fined US$50,000 for discriminating against Muslim passengers

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

[BERLIN] Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product...

Jan 28, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

BorgWarner to buy Delphi for US$1.5b in auto-parts deal

[NEW YORK] BorgWarner agreed to acquire Delphi Technologies for about US$1.5 billion in an all-stock deal that...

Jan 28, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF sees medium-term risks to global economy; more easing not the answer

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged policymakers to keep a close eye on financial...

Jan 28, 2020 11:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco temporarily shuts 3 China attractions to curb Wuhan virus spread

TOURISM player Straco Corporation has temporarily closed three attractions in China - Shanghai Ocean Aquarium,...

Jan 28, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business-equipment orders down in Dec

[WASHINGTON] Orders for US capital equipment unexpectedly declined in December, capping a year of subdued business...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly