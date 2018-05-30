You are here

Home > Transport

Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 9:07 AM

nz_flight_300518.jpg
Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after an investigation found that a Russian army missile was used in the attack.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after an investigation found that a Russian army missile was used in the attack.

At a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok called on Moscow to accept the findings that the airliner was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile provided by a brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk.

"The language of ultimatums is not something that anyone will be allowed to use when speaking to Russia," Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council meeting.

"We cannot accept the unfounded conclusion of the JIT", the Dutch-led Joint investigation Team, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All 298 people on the Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed when the missile slammed into the plane as it flew over territory held by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

Responding to Mr Nebenzia, the Dutch foreign minister said his arguments were "nothing new" and again urged Russia to work with the Netherlands and Australia to identify the perpetrators.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley voiced strong support for the Dutch and Australian call on Russia to acknowledge its role in the tragedy and help bring to account those responsible for the shooting down.

"Despite its transparent denials, there is no doubt Russia is driving the Ukrainian conflict," said Ms Haley.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the Moscow-backed insurgency broke out in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told the council that Russia's rejection of the findings "did not surprise me at all." "We have no doubt that the downing of MH17 flight is a terrorist act," he said.

Ukraine will present documents to the International Court of Justice next month showing that Russia is violating anti-terrorism agreements, he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz renewed his call for a peacekeeping mission to be deployed to east Ukraine and urged Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a UN special envoy for Ukraine.

Diplomats say Russia, a veto-wielding power at the council, has blocked attempts to step up UN involvement in efforts to end the conflict.

AFP

Transport

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

Beware of the slippery slope towards unmanned ships

Chinese auto supplier Jifeng in talks to buy German partner Grammer AG

VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand

Israel's US$10b island project sparks European interest

Ningbo Jifeng in talks to buy out German auto supplier Grammer

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SATS Q4 profit slips 1.8%; slowdown in food solutions offset by pickup in gateway services

May 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SATS, Yoma Strategic, MM2 Asia, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening