You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair boss says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:53 PM

file7arplb9l3lf19455gif9.jpg
Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the UK despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because thousands of Britons are still booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the UK despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because thousands of Britons are still booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

New rules requiring all arrivals to self-isolate for 14...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

Broker's take: DBS says SIA Engg should be past the worst soon, upgrades to 'hold'

SIA snags S$10b in fresh liquidity; boosts health measures on flights

France confirms 1b euro target for aerospace fund

Air New Zealand warns of more job cuts, targets 'healthy profits' by 2022

BA threatens to fire pilots, fights UK's quarantine rule

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:59 PM
Life & Culture

Reebok slams CrossFit in outrage over CEO's tweet

[LOS ANGELES] Sports footwear giant Reebok has decided to end its partnership with CrossFit Inc later this year...

Jun 8, 2020 03:54 PM
Life & Culture

No limit on crowds at New Zealand Super Rugby: organisers

[WELLINGTON] Fans will be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend,...

Jun 8, 2020 03:50 PM
Banking & Finance

Alone in the Gulf, Qatar's currency escapes devaluation bets

[DOHA] Three years after being isolated by its Gulf Arab neighbors, Qatar also stands apart in the currency market...

Jun 8, 2020 03:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Investors pile into Africa unconcerned about virus spreading

[DUBAI] Investors are piling into African assets as if the coronavirus pandemic never happened.

Jun 8, 2020 03:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembmarine to raise S$2.1b, demerge from parent Sembcorp

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) and Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) have proposed a major plan to rescue the marine...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.