You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair cancels some UK services in dispute over foreign jets

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 3:34 PM

[LONDON] Ireland's Ryanair Holdings has cancelled some UK domestic services after it said the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed rules that made the operation of those flights impossible. The CAA said the rules weren't new.

The CAA said in a statement that it was incorrect for Ryanair to state that the authority has changed its policy at short notice, saying that it has been a "long-standing position" that a UK airline shouldn't rely heavily on using foreign-registered aircraft to undertake their operations. Dublin-based Ryanair cancelled 12 UK domestic and international routes on Sunday, citing a CAA policy change.

The dispute shows the complications that may arise for European carriers that have so far been able to use aircraft registered in any country of the European Union to offer services across the bloc. With the UK having left the bloc at the beginning of the year, and the transition period due to end in a little more than a week, Ryanair said that it had agreed Brexit contingency arrangements with the CAA two years ago, and couldn't comply with its "new and impractical requirements." The CAA said the policy had nothing to do with Brexit and the decision to cancel the flights had been taken by Ryanair alone. Ryanair has only one of its fleet of more than 470 planes registered in the UK, the authority noted.

Carriers operating within the EU must be majority owned by interests from the bloc to meet licensing conditions. British Airways' parent IAG SA, though legally registered in Spain, might find it difficult to meet the requirement since it has large numbers of UK and US investors and is 25 per cent-owned by Qatar Airways.

IAG has repeatedly said that plans regarding ownership and control were submitted last year to Spain and Ireland - where its Aer Lingus arm is based - and have been confirmed by regulators from the countries as satisfying EU rules in the event of Brexit being finalised without a deal being reached.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Bottlenecks rattle world economy backbone of container shipping

UK rail freight ready to relieve road gridlocks

Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

Self-driving startup Ouster nears US$1.9b deal to go public: sources

US airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

Some travellers from New South Wales and UK not allowed to enter Singapore from Dec 24

[SINGAPORE] Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to New South Wales (NSW) in...

Dec 22, 2020 03:40 PM
Life & Culture

In world's top ice wine region, 2020 vintage will be rare find

[TORONTO] It's early December and below freezing, and Peller Estates winemaker Katie Dickieson wants it colder still...

Dec 22, 2020 03:22 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares drop most in two weeks on virus mutation fears

[SEOUL] South Korean shares declined the most in two weeks on Tuesday as foreign investors took profits on rising...

Dec 22, 2020 03:12 PM
Consumer

UK border crisis puts fruit supply at risk while meat piles up

[LONDON] Too much lamb and salmon, but not nearly enough fruit and vegetables: with key transport links to mainland...

Dec 22, 2020 03:01 PM
Consumer

Thai travel industry faces 'nail in coffin' after new outbreak

[BANGKOK] As Phuket and other Thai tourist destinations prepare for a slight bump in business from the countdown to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SGX-backed iSTOX lists unicorn fund with US$20,000 minimum investment

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Argentine port strike worries Brazil's wheat millers: trade group

Singapore's happy 'glampers' pick Changi Airport for year-end holidays

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for