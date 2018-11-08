You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair, CEO sued in US over stock price, labour relations

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 6:58 AM

BP_Michael O'Leary_081118_22.jpg
Ryanair Holdings and longtime chief executive Michael O'Leary have been sued in New York by a shareholder that said Europe's largest airline defrauded investors and inflated its share price by overstating its ability to manage labor relations and keep costs down.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Ryanair Holdings and longtime chief executive Michael O'Leary have been sued in New York by a shareholder that said Europe's largest airline defrauded investors and inflated its share price by overstating its ability to manage labor relations and keep costs down.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday night in the US District Court in Manhattan by an Alabama pension fund, seeking class-action status and damages for investors in Ryanair's American depositary shares from May 30, 2017 to Sept 28, 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dublin-based Ryanair said it will defend itself against the claims, which it called "false" and "doomed to fail."

According to the complaint, Ryanair misled investors in regulatory filings and conference calls about its labor stability, including "industry leading" contracts with pilots and cabin crews, and its positive impact on operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The truth came out as labour unrest forced Ryanair last December to recognise unions for the first time, and led this summer to costly strikes that stranded thousands of passengers in several countries, the complaint said.

"Unbeknownst to investors, the company's historical profit growth was built on an undisclosed and unsustainable foundation of worker exploitation and employee turnover," the complaint said. "The decline in the price of Ryanair ADSs was the direct result of the nature and extent of defendants' fraud finally being revealed to investors and the market."

Ryanair cited labour issues when it cut its full-year profit forecast on Oct 1. Its share price closed that day more than one-third below its level in mid-March.

In Wednesday's statement, Ryanair said it has experienced "very little" labour disruption from employees, and that most flight disruptions resulted from air traffic control strikes and staff shortages, a problem common to European Union airlines.

Mr O'Leary, Ryanair's chief executive since 1994, said last month he hoped to reach labour agreements with all of the carrier's major unions before Christmas.

ADSs on June 30 accounted for 43.7 per cent of Ryanair's issued ordinary shares, assuming all were converted into ordinary shares, the company has said. Ryanair's market value is roughly US$16 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The lawsuit was filed by the City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System. Its law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd specializes in securities fraud.

It is common for shareholders to sue companies in the United States after what they consider unexpected share price declines.

REUTERS

Transport

German shipyard suspends production after Saudi export ban

COEs end mixed

Tesla names director Robyn Denholm chair of board

Ford buying San Francisco-area e-scooter startup Spin

47 dead as buses collide in Zimbabwe: police

Hyundai pumps US$250m more into Grab; to supply its Singapore EV fleet

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening