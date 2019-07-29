You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair expects average fares to fall 6% in key summer season

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 1:19 PM

AK_raa_2907.jpg
Ryanair Holdings Plc on Monday warned fares would fall by 6 per cent in its key summer season this year, in part due to overcapacity in Germany and Brexit fears in the United Kingdom, but kept its profit target for the year.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] Ryanair Holdings Plc on Monday warned fares would fall by 6 per cent in its key summer season this year, in part due to overcapacity in Germany and Brexit fears in the United Kingdom, but kept its profit target for the year.

Shares of Europe's largest low-cost carrier have almost halved in value in two years as the company grappled with overcapacity in Europe, Britain's plans to leave the European Union and, most recently, delays in delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Ryanair earlier this month halved its growth targets for next year due to delays in deliveries of the 737 MAX. On Monday, it said it expected the first deliveries in January at the earliest.

The airline reported a profit after tax of 243 million euros (S$371 million) for the three months to June 30, down from 309 million euros a year earlier. A poll of analysts published by Ryanair ahead of the results had forecast a profit of 232 million euros.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It retained its profit forecast for the year to March 31, 2020 of between 750 million euros and 950 million euros, compared to a forecast of 832 million euros in the analyst poll.

Ryanair said its fares in the three months to the end of June declined 6 per cent from a year earlier and said it expected a similar fall for the remainder of the summer. Average fares for the year to end-March 2020 will be towards the lower end of its guidance range of -2 per cent to +1 per cent, it added.

Ryanair's shares closed on Friday at 10.02 euros, almost half their peak of 19.39 euros hit two years ago.

Ryanair is one of Boeing's biggest customers and was due to have 58 737 MAX jets in time for its 2020 summer season. But it now expects to receive just 30 by then in that period.

Ryanair's chief financial officer, Niall Sorohan, said the timing of plans by its pilots in the United Kingdom and Ireland to ballot for possible industrial action in August was "unusual", given concerns around the MAX and Brexit, but said the airline was open to talks.

REUTERS

Transport

China Evergrande plans to bring EV charging technology into the home

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

Audi's 'dirty tricks' exposed in emissions scandal

Tesla's days of splashy outside hires gives way to internal promotions

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Lucio Tan’s Philippine Air to name president as revamp continues

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

AK_condo_2907.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Watten Estate up for collective sale with S$536m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly