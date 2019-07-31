You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair tells staff it has 500 pilots more than it needs

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 9:50 PM

doc76gld5aosfmc2cvr2sp_doc76feut9nfhw1pc5h900.jpg
Ryanair has told its staff it has 500 more pilots and 400 more cabin crew than required and job losses will be announced in coming weeks.
EPA

[DUBLIN] Ryanair has told its staff it has 500 more pilots and 400 more cabin crew than required and job losses will be announced in coming weeks.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary made the comments in an internal video to staff following the release on Monday of financial results for the three months to June 30, saying job cuts would take place at around the end of September and again after Christmas.

Ryanair this month cut the number of 737 MAX jets it expects to fly next summer from 58 to 30 due to delivery delays. The airline had an average of 14,000 flight staff in the year to March 31, according to its annual report.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

SIA Q1 net profit drops 20.7% on higher losses, expenditure rise

San Miguel set to win US$15b Philippine airport project

Airbus Q2 profits rise and beat analyst forecasts

Air Canada lifts Q2 earnings despite 737 MAX grounding

Air France-KLM orders 60 new Airbus planes, plans A380 phase-out

Global airfares, hotel rates set for modest rise as economy slows in 2020: industry forecast

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

doc76gi9l56dwy57z1dri_doc757onn9kimczfon5e8p.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly