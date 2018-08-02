You are here

Home > Transport

Ryde plans to offer dynamic pricing for taxi bookings by September after getting LTA nod

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 4:03 PM

file6zgq42dnvn5ebnx773z.jpg
Ryde CEO Terence Zou announced plans in March 2018 to move into the private-hire sector following news of Uber's departure from the South-east Asian market.
PHOTO: ST

COMMUTERS who make a booking on the Ryde app can soon get their taxi fares upfront - as opposed to going by the meter.

The ride-hailing platform announced on Thursday that it had been granted a Class 1 third-party taxi booking service certificate by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The move comes after Grab introduced JustGrab in March last year, which allowed users to book taxis with upfront dynamic pricing, where prices increase or decrease based on demand.

In a statement, Ryde, which started as a carpooling platform in 2015, said it intended to bring some 7,000 taxi drivers on board its RydeX ride-hailing service. This would reduce waiting times for commuters to an average of four minutes, down from five currently, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm, which previously partnered ComfortDelGro to allow taxi bookings through the Ryde app, said it was open to working with all taxi operators.

It added: "Ryde is seeking approval from the Public Transport Council (PTC) for taxis to accept Ryde's dynamic fixed fares and expects to roll out the RydeX feature to all taxi drivers by September. The PTC approval could take up to 28 days."

Ryde's chief executive Terence Zou said the firm was "excited to play a part" in the transformation of Singapore's point-to-point transportation sector.

"The taxi industry has undergone unprecedented change over the past three years. It has evolved from a traditional metered fare structure to a dynamically priced one," he said.

"This is more efficient as it better incentivises supply to match demand during peak periods as opposed to meter pricing with discrete peak hour surcharges."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
2 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
3 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
4 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Malaysia stock indices hit by temporary FTSE disruption

BP_grab_020818_45.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Startups

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle

Aug 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FLT, BreadTalk, Moya Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening