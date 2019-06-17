Same source behind tanker, airport attacks, says Saudi Arabia

Mr Al-Falih says Riyadh will take every measure to protect its oil infrastructure, territorial waters, ports and ships.

THE same source responsible for a recent missile launch on an airport in Saudi Arabia likely perpetrated attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the kingdom's energy minister.

Khalid Al-Falih's comments during a G-20 ministerial meeting on energy and the environment in Japan come after US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the vessel attacks near the Strait, a narrow sea conduit through which the Middle East's crude flows. A missile fired by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels hit the Abha International airport on Wednesday.

Iran has denied culpability for the vessel attacks.

The Saudi minister didn't mention a country or group by name.

"The kingdom itself has also been attacked in the past," Mr Al-Falih said at the meeting in the mountain resort town of Karuizawa on Saturday. "Our energy infrastructure but also our civilian locations, like the airport in Abha where 26 civilians were hurt in a missile attack. We suspect it came from the same source as that which attacked the ships."

Saudi Arabia will take every measure to protect its oil infrastructure, its territorial waters, its ports and its ships, Mr Al-Falih said during the meeting with his Japanese counterpart. The impact on global confidence in the security of supply is of more concern than the damage to the ships that were attacked, he said.

"There must be a rapid and decisive response to the threats on energy supply, market stability and consumer confidence from threats created by the recent hostilities," Mr Al-Falih said at the G-20 meeting, according to a Twitter post from Riyadh's US embassy. "And terrorist acts against a number of key global energy supply chains, including pipelines, tankers and other infrastructure, resulting in short-term price increases and high levels of concern over safety and durability of energy supply systems, must be dealt with." BLOOMBERG