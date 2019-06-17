You are here

Home > Transport

Same source behind tanker, airport attacks, says Saudi Arabia

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190617_KELSOURCE17_3810419.jpg
Mr Al-Falih says Riyadh will take every measure to protect its oil infrastructure, territorial waters, ports and ships.

Tokyo

THE same source responsible for a recent missile launch on an airport in Saudi Arabia likely perpetrated attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the kingdom's energy minister.

Khalid Al-Falih's comments during a G-20 ministerial meeting on energy and the environment in Japan come after US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the vessel attacks near the Strait, a narrow sea conduit through which the Middle East's crude flows. A missile fired by Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels hit the Abha International airport on Wednesday.

Iran has denied culpability for the vessel attacks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Saudi minister didn't mention a country or group by name.

"The kingdom itself has also been attacked in the past," Mr Al-Falih said at the meeting in the mountain resort town of Karuizawa on Saturday. "Our energy infrastructure but also our civilian locations, like the airport in Abha where 26 civilians were hurt in a missile attack. We suspect it came from the same source as that which attacked the ships."

Saudi Arabia will take every measure to protect its oil infrastructure, its territorial waters, its ports and its ships, Mr Al-Falih said during the meeting with his Japanese counterpart. The impact on global confidence in the security of supply is of more concern than the damage to the ships that were attacked, he said.

"There must be a rapid and decisive response to the threats on energy supply, market stability and consumer confidence from threats created by the recent hostilities," Mr Al-Falih said at the G-20 meeting, according to a Twitter post from Riyadh's US embassy. "And terrorist acts against a number of key global energy supply chains, including pipelines, tankers and other infrastructure, resulting in short-term price increases and high levels of concern over safety and durability of energy supply systems, must be dealt with."  BLOOMBERG

Transport

War risk insurance spirals higher for Middle East tankers

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

Court grants American Airlines' request to end "devastating" slowdown by unions

VW aims to raise 1.9b euros from Traton truck unit IPO

Investigators to unveil new MH17 findings next week

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings
2 Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant
3 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
4 Trudeau going to Washington to seek support in China row
5 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market

Must Read

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

Jun 17, 2019
ASEAN Business

E-opportunities in Indonesia's Industry 4.0

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening