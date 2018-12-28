SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'

SBS Transit chief executive officer and executive director Gan Juay Kiat has resigned "due to personal reasons" with effect from March 27, 2019, the company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday night.

In response to queries from The Business Times, SBS Transit chairman Lim Jit Poh said: "Juay Kiat tendered his resignation to me this morning and expressed deep regret over his actions. He has accepted full responsibility for his lapses in conduct, and the board has accepted his resignation. We have lost a good CEO who has done much for land transport in Singapore."

Mr Gan, 61, has been CEO of SBS Transit since 2010.

SBS Transit shares closed down two Singapore cents or 0.735 per cent at S$2.70 on Friday before the announcement.