Scoot adds PayNow payment option for online flight bookings

FROM Tuesday, customers of budget airline Scoot will be able to make payment via PayNow when booking flights on the FlyScoot website, Scoot announced on Monday.

The additional payment option is made possible through a collaboration with United Overseas Bank (UOB), and it will be available on the payment checkout page alongside the current options of payment by credit card and AXS. It will be officially launched as part of Scoot's new "Got To Go" promotion, which starts on Tuesday.

PayNow is an interbank funds transfer service that enables users to send and receive payments between participating banks by using the recipient's mobile phone number, Singapore NRIC or FIN, or a company's Unique Entity Number.

When customers choose to pay via PayNow on the FlyScoot website, a Quick Response (QR) code will be generated on-screen, which they can scan with the mobile banking app of a PayNow participating bank. Once they confirm the payment amount and recipient fields, which are automatically filled, the payment will be completed. UOB will confirm the payment receipt instantly to Scoot, which will in turn provide the user with a real-time notification from the payment webpage that the flight has been successfully booked.

Scoot said that due to common limits adopted by banks, the PayNow QR payment mode is only available for transactions of S$999 and lower.

"Scoot is thrilled to be the first airline in Singapore to allow payment via PayNow," said Vinod Kannan, Scoot's chief commercial officer.

"We believe that travel is an innate need, and to enable more people to travel, we are always looking at ways to better serve the needs of different customers and provide them more options. Embracing digital technologies such as PayNow to ease flight booking and payment processes is one such example."

So Lay Hua, UOB's head of group transaction banking and group wholesale banking, said: "As its banking partner, UOB is committed to supporting Scoot's vision of making affordable travel more convenient. Enabling PayNow as an additional payment mode will greatly enhance the book-and-pay experience for Scoot's customers as it is a simpler and faster way to pay."