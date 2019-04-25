Scoot starts sales for flights to four new cities in China

SCOOT has launched ticket sales for flights to four more cities in China - Wuhan, Changsha, Kunming and Fuzhou - the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday.

One-way all-in ticket fares start from S$79 to Wuhan, and S$99 to the other three cities. The fares apply for the promotional period from April 25 to May 5, 2019.

Scoot is one of the largest foreign low-cost carriers operating in China. Including the four cities, the budget airline now covers 23 mainland Chinese cities, with more than 100 flights to China each week.

Said Scoot CEO, Lee Lik Hsin: “These four destinations are each on their own, a gateway to rich Chinese history and nature and we are confident that they will appeal to a wide variety of travelers.”

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Three-times-weekly flights to Wuhan will start on May 22, while those to Fuzhou will start on July 5.

Four-times-weekly flights to Changsha will begin on June 20, while those to Kunming are to commence on June 25.

The frequency of flights to the four destinations will increase in the coming months, said Scoot.