Scoot to relocate to Changi Airport's upgraded T1 from T2 in Q4 2019

SCOOT will shift its operations from Changi Airport Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 in the last quarter of 2019.

The budget airline said on Thursday that the shift is aimed at facilitating its growth plans and enhancing customer experience. It added that it projects double-digit annual growth over the next three years.

Scoot is also aiming to enhance its check-in and boarding process, following a recent post-flight customer feedback survey that it conducted.

Scoot's chief executive officer Lee Lik Hsin said the move to T1 would allow the airline to continue serving its customers comfortably.

He added: "We are working hard to achieve a seamless transition for our customers, employees and service partners, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new home in T1 next year."

In a joint statement with Scoot, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that Changi Airport has been upgrading in order to expand the passenger handling capacity of T1. The upgrading works, which are expected to be completed next year, will better support the future growth of airlines.

Some of the upgrading works have already been completed, such as refurbishment in the Departure hall of T1. A Fast and Seamless Travel Zone has been added to the hall, allowing passengers to check in and drop off their bags at automated self-service machines.

An all-new Meeters & Greeters Hall at the Arrivals level of T1 has also been in place since April this year.

The Arrivals level is due to be integrated with the first level of Jewel Changi Airport when it opens next year. The Baggage Claim Hall is also being expanded to incorporate more baggage claim belts, in order to serve more arriving flights.

In their statement, CAG and Scoot said that with the upgrades and expansion works, T1 is ready to handle the increased scale of operations that Scoot's projected growth will bring.

Managing director of airport operations at CAG Jayson Goh said that CAG periodically reviews the allocation of airlines across its terminals, so as to provide sufficient terminal capacity for future traffic growth.

"CAG will work closely with Scoot to ensure that its relocation to Terminal 1 is seamless for all its passengers," he said.

