You are here

Home > Transport

Self-driving Uber in crash not equipped to recognise jaywalkers

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

UBER Technologies Inc.'s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn't programmed to recognise and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by US safety investigators.

The US National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released more than 400 pages of reports and supporting documents on the March 2018 crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she walked her bicycle across a road at night in Tempe, Arizona.

The documents painted a picture of safety and design lapses with tragic consequences but didn't assign a cause for the crash. The safety board is scheduled to do that at a Nov 19 meeting in Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A company statement said: "We deeply value the thoroughness of the NTSB's investigation into the crash and look forward to reviewing their recommendations once issued after the NTSB's board meeting later this month," the company said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Masayoshi Son desperately needs that second US$100b

The company said it regrets the incident and has made critical improvements to prioritise safety. The case is being closely watched in the emerging industry of self-driving vehicles, a technology that has attracted billions of dollars in investment from companies such as General Motors Co. and Alphabet Inc. in an attempt to transform transportation. The report said "the system design did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians" like Ms Herzberg.

The Uber vehicle's radar sensors first observed Ms Herzberg about 5.6 seconds prior to impact before she entered the vehicle's lane of travel, and initially classified her as a vehicle. But the system changed its classification of her as different objects several times and failed to predict that her path would cross the lane of self-driving test SUV, according to the NTSB.

Uber made extensive changes to its self-driving system after several reviews of its operation and findings by NTSB investigators. The company told NTSB that the new software would have been able to correctly identify Ms Herzberg and triggered controlled braking to avoid her more than four seconds before the original impact, NTSB said.

The safety driver behind the wheel of the car was watching a video on a mobile device and didn't see Ms Herzberg in time. BLOOMBERG

Transport

All COEs tumble except for motorbike category

KrisFlyer, KrisShop big part of SIA's growth story

Jardine C&C underlying earnings fall by 20.7% in Q3

BMW's higher margin SUV sales help drive 33% profit rise in Q3

Tesla gears up to expand after-sales network in China

Boeing sees India as fastest- growing market

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Impeachment: Trump's son tweets name of alleged whistleblower

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower...

Nov 7, 2019 12:13 AM
Consumer

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

[LONDON] The idea of splitting British retailer Marks & Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the...

Nov 6, 2019 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

China considers up to US$10b stake in Aramco's IPO

[BEIJING] Chinese state-owned entities are in talks about investing a combined US$5 billion to US$10 billion in...

Nov 6, 2019 11:38 PM
Government & Economy

President Halimah conferred Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour

[RIYADH] President Halimah Yacob was conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud...

Nov 6, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore's request for whitewash resolution extension rejected

CATALIST-LISTED oil and gas solutions provider SBI Offshore has lost its bid for more time to get shareholders'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly