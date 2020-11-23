You are here

Shanghai airport mass testing staff after virus cases reported

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 3:17 PM

Staff at Shanghai's biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak of Covid-19 in the city was linked to several cargo handlers, with plans underway to vaccinate high-risk workers.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Staff at Shanghai's biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak of Covid-19 in the city was linked to several cargo handlers, with plans underway to vaccinate high-risk workers.

Life in China - where the virus first emerged late last year - has...

Life in China - where the virus first emerged late last year - has...

