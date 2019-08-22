You are here

Home > Transport

Shell, BA planning EU's first waste-to-jet fuel plant

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

AEROPLANES could be powered by jet fuel made from household rubbish from 2024 under plans by Shell, British Airways (BA) and Velocys to build Europe's first large-scale plant to produce jet fuel from domestic and commercial waste.

Aviation accounts for around 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions but this is predicted to grow as air travel increases, at a time when nations are seeking to limit emissions to curb climate change.

The aviation industry has a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2050 compared with 2005 levels and sees the emergence of lower-carbon biofuels as a vital step to meeting this goal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shell, BA and Velocys - which have applied for planning permission for the plant from local authorities in North-east Lincolnshire - are targeting domestic or commercial black bag waste that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators.

Waste-to-energy is already commonly used in the power sector, where household rubbish such as food or grass cuttings are burnt to generate electricity.

"Sustainable fuels can be a game changer for aviation which will help power our aircraft for years to come," said BA chairman and chief executive officer Alex Cruz.

Construction on the Altalto Immingham project, near the Humber Estuary in the north-east of England, could begin in 2021 with the site producing commercial volumes of sustainable aviation fuel three years later.

Altalto Immingham Ltd is a subsidiary of fuel technology firm Velocys. A planning decision by the North-east Lincolnshire Council is expected by the end of November.

BA and Shell will also purchase the biofuel produced, which emits around 70 per cent less greenhouse gases compared with the fossil fuel equivalent, Velocys said. REUTERS

Transport

Boeing to hire as it targets 737 MAX flights resuming 'early fourth quarter'

China's Geely posts 40% slump in H1 profit as market dips

Cathay Pacific warns of ‘significant' revenue impact from August

Ryanair cabin crew in Spain warn of September strike

Are scrubbers really good for the environment?

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_sgskyline_210822.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Over half of SMEs see drop in profit margins as Singapore economy slows: SCCCI

sg3.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in talks with Singtel about virtual bank licence, say sources

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative posts Q4 net loss of US$2.8m on market uncertainty

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly