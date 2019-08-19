You are here

Home > Transport

Shell launches Singapore's first electric vehicle charging points at petrol stations

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 11:13 AM

shellrecharge.jpg
Shell has equipped its Sengkang station - at 61 Sengkang East Road - with a 50kW direct current (DC) fast-charger.
PHOTO: SHELL

[SINGAPORE] Shell has become the first fuel retailer here to offer electric vehicle charging points at its stations.

Following what it has done in its network in Britain, the Netherlands and China, the Dutch oil giant has equipped its Sengkang station - at 61 Sengkang East Road - with a 50kW direct current (DC) fast-charger.

Nine other stations across the island will have this facility - dubbed Shell Recharge - by October. Shell has 57 stations in Singapore.

But unlike the other markets, Singapore has a negligible electric vehicle (EV) population.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to the Land Transport Authority, there are only about 1,100 EVs here, accounting for 0.1 per cent of the total vehicle population.

Shell Recharge charges S$0.55 per kWh, slightly higher than rates at some other fast-chargers here.

Shell said the move is part of its strategy to "meet Singaporeans' evolving demand for convenience and mobility solutions".

Part of this involves revamping its network of stations and stocking its station stores with its own food label, Deli by Shell.

Close to 60 per cent of its network have been upgraded, with the rest scheduled to be done by the end of next year.

The move to set up 50kW DC chargers - which can juice up a battery-powered car in 30 minutes - also follows findings from a Shell-commissioned study.

Polling 1,000 people aged 18 and above online last month (July), the Shell found that one-quarter of respondents were open to buying an electric car in the next 24 months, even as half of them feel it is impossible to own one if they live in a high-rise because of a lack of access to a charging station.

Ms Aarti Nagarajan, Shell's retail general manager, said: "Our insights show that Singaporeans worry about lack of sufficient and fast charging options for EVs.

"Which is why we are taking the first step to launch Shell Recharge and offering customers a rapid-charging solution at convenient and strategic locations."

Most public EV charging points here - including those at HDB carparks - here are slow chargers, which take several hours to recharge depleted batteries.

DC fast-chargers can do so at a fraction of the time, but they make up a small percentage of the network, with few being located under shelter and with immediate access to food and beverage.

Ms Nagarajan added: "With Shell Recharge, customers can easily charge their EVs while they enjoy our air-conditioned shops and pick up a coffee, a fresh pastry, a delicious ready-to-go meal or a quick snack."

Shell Recharge points are set up by Shell-owned Greenlots, which has a network of more than 100 public and private charging stations islandwide in 50 locations.

Energy provider Singapore Power aims to have 1,000 EV charging points by next year (2020), with 250 of them being DC fast-chargers. Some 19 of its DC fast-chargers are already up.

And 99 of EV-sharing firm BlueSG's network are also opened to the public, but these are slow chargers.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Transport

South Korea activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines

Cathay remains under scrutiny after CEO takes fall for protests

The Gulf of Guinea is a hunting ground for pirates

China's Ninebot unveils scooters that can return to charging stations

Bugatti channels early 1990s supercar swag in new US$8.9 million car

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

BP_NYSE_190819_7.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_fed_1908.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021: survey

Aug 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Yangzijiang shares up 6% in Monday's early session

Barangaroo.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Real Estate

GIC to acquire 25.1% stake in Lendlease's A$4.3b Sydney office property trust

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly