You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Shipping and the trade war torpedo

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181205_STRAIT5_3634620.jpg
Recently-released September trade data shows that despite a strong relative fall in US soybean prices more than offsetting the tariff, China imported just 67,000 tonnes of US soybeans during the month, compared with 2.9 million tonnes in September 2017. This has led to a fall in the price of soybeans in the US.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE weekend's news that US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to halt new trade tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks will be widely welcomed, and especially in the global shipping industry.

While the deal, agreed at a a post-G20 summit meeting in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Lion Air ponders cancelling Boeing jets in worsening row over crash: sources

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford to cut 25,000 jobs in overhaul

Jet Airways nears funding deal with Etihad

Nissan delays decision on Ghosn successor

Audi to invest 14b euros in e-mobility, self-driving cars

Morgan Stanley predicts Ford to cut 25,000 jobs in overhaul

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening