Ships are stuck waiting for fuel at Singapore ahead of implementation of new rules

The longer waiting times are adding to congestion in the Straits of Malacca off Singapore.

Singapore

SHIP owners are waiting longer and paying more to refuel at the Asian hub of Singapore as the industry scrambles to prepare for the implementation of new ship-fuel rules in just a few weeks.

The availability of refuelling barges has dwindled as their tanks are scoured so that they will be able to carry cleaner-burning fuels compliant with the new rules, known as IMO 2020, that take effect on Jan 1.

It's taking about two weeks to book a barge instead of the usual five days, according to shipping companies and brokers who didn't want to be identified.

The ship owners said they were also being asked to pay more due to the barge shortage, with premiums for high-sulphur fuel oil over Singapore benchmark prices doubling to US$8 to US$10 a tonne since September. Another ship owner said it hadn't experienced delays but did have to pay more.

"There's certainly lots of chaos with final preparations and switching," said Randy Giveans, an analyst at Jefferies LLC in Houston. "It's double congestion in Singapore - some vessels are laden with very low-sulphur fuel oil as a floating storage arbitrage play, and other vessels are waiting to load their fuel tanks with either low or high-sulphur fuel oil."

The cleaning of barges' cargo tanks is being carried out progressively, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said. It is working closely with industry stakeholders on a smooth transition to supply compliant fuel and doesn't expect any congestion from Jan 1, it added.

The cost of high-sulphur fuel oil in Singapore has plunged 47 per cent since mid-September, according to prices from Cockett Marine, as it will be banned under the new rules unless vessels are fitted with pollution-reducing scrubbers. Prices have rebounded 8.5 per cent since Nov 14.

About 20 per cent of the more than 300 high-sulphur barges that service the harbour have already switched to supplying low-sulphur fuel oil, one of the ship owners said. There are few alternatives to beat the congestion as nearby ports in Malaysia are also preparing for the rule change and cleaning their bunkering vessels, the shipper said.

"We are clearly seeing the impact on bunkering infrastructure," said Rahul Kapoor, the head of maritime research at IHS Markit in Singapore. Even with supplies of high-sulphur fuel oil readily available, there is likely be "an extended waiting time" to secure a refueling vessel, he noted. BLOOMBERG