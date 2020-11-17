You are here

Home > Transport

SIA applies self-disinfecting coating in planes as it prepares to carry more passengers

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 10:54 PM

AK_sia_1711.jpg
Self-disinfecting coatings have been applied in the toilets as well as on the handles of overhead storage compartments on Singapore Airlines (SIA) planes, as the carrier prepares to welcome more passengers on board.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] Self-disinfecting coatings have been applied in the toilets as well as on the handles of overhead storage compartments on Singapore Airlines (SIA) planes, as the carrier prepares to welcome more passengers on board.

The airline is also working with the authorities on Covid-19 testing protocols, with more details to be announced at a later date.

These come on top of earlier announced measures, such as a push towards using technology for a contactless journey, SIA told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 17), ahead of the launch of the first air travel bubble flights to Hong Kong.

Senior vice-president of customer experience Yeoh Phee Teik said SIA has been collecting feedback about the concerns passengers have, in order to address them."We have also taken it upon ourselves to visualise the customer journey from end to end... and imagine that we are the customer turning up at the airport," he said. "All these inputs guide us on how we can keep stepping up our efforts to ensure - and to reassure our customers - it is safe to travel." SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong had previously listed several initiatives to improve safety for passengers, in an interview with ST in June.

These measures aim to cover the entire flight process, from going through immigration and boarding a plane, to disembarkation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Most of the planned measures have been implemented, Mr Yeoh said on Tuesday.

For example, travellers can now access SIA's website to find out about Covid-19 travel restrictions and requirements in the cities that SIA flies to.

Passengers can also use their mobile phones to access SIA's in-flight menu and its digital library.

Other precautions that are required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, such as the compulsory wearing of masks and simplified meal service, remain in place.

Mr Yeoh said SIA will continue to work with regulators on the necessary safety requirements for flights during the pandemic.

He added that SIA is confident that all these measures will come together to create a safe environment for travellers to fly in.

He declined to reveal details about the number of crew and passengers who were infected with Covid-19 on SIA's flights, but cited studies which have shown that the risk of infection on board a plane is low."The high-efficiency particulate air filters, the refreshing of the air supply in the plane every two to three minutes, the seats acting as a barrier, passengers wearing masks... I think it is enough to make many passengers confident and assured to fly with SIA," he said.

While health experts have previously flagged plane toilets as an infection risk, given that there are commonly touched surfaces such as door handles and toilet flushes, Mr Yeoh said SIA has sought to address this.

On top of the antimicrobial coating applied on various surfaces, SIA's cabin crew wipe the toilet door handles with a disinfectant proven to kill the Covid-19 virus, he said.

When asked whether the cost of such additional measures will be passed on to passengers, Mr Yeoh said: "No, this health and safety protocol is a given from the passenger requirements standpoint."It is our duty to make sure that the journey they have with us is safe from the beginning to the end... it is a very integral part of the overall customer experience."

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Malaysia's AirAsia Group reviewing India investment, hints at possible exit

AirAsia Japan files for bankruptcy

Pandemic pushes EasyJet to annual loss of £1.27b

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

Southwest CEO says airline is not looking to expand its fleet

SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' docks with ISS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 10:36 PM
Consumer

Walmart Q3 profits surge 56.2% on strong US sales

[NEW YORK] Walmart reported another strong quarter Tuesday behind higher US sales and surging e-commerce use amid...

Nov 17, 2020 10:34 PM
Consumer

Home Depot to spend US$1b more on employees as sales surge

[ATLANTA] Home Depot said on Tuesday it would spend about US$1 billion more annually on employees' compensation as...

Nov 17, 2020 10:22 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales miss expectations in October

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling...

Nov 17, 2020 09:30 PM
Garage

Sea's Q3 loss outpaces its topline growth; group raises full-year revenue guidance

SINGAPORE-BASED Sea Ltd, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena, on Tuesday posted a wider...

Nov 17, 2020 09:13 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

MAINBOARD-LISTED ST Engineering will be reorganised into two main clusters from the new year - Commercial, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for