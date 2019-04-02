You are here

SIA grounds part of its Boeing 787-10 fleet on engine issues

Tue, Apr 02, 2019

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has grounded some of its nine Boeing 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues.

The planes are all fitted with the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines, an improved version of the Trent 1000 engine which has had issues with premature blade cracking.

Sources told The Straits Times that preliminary checks show that the same cracked blade issue is affecting the new TEN engine.

The problem was first detected on Saturday, March 30, in Nagoya, Japan, after one of the planes landed there.

Last year, SIA became the first airline in the world to fly the Boeing 787-10 aircraft as part of its fleet. These aircraft are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats.

Separately, SIA's regional arm, SilkAir, has also been affected by the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 8.

The planes have been on the tarmac since March 12, as part of a global precautionary measure, following two crashes involving the aircraft type.

