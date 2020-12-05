You are here

Home > Transport

SIA readies seven Boeing freighters for vaccines transportation, with passenger jets on standby

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 10:00 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has seven Boeing 747-400 freighters waiting in the wings for the transportation of the coronavirus vaccines, while its passenger aircraft fleet is also ready to be deployed to ramp up capacity.

The carrier, in a media backgrounder on Saturday, said that it will make available cargo space on the flights by its seven Boeing 747-400 freighters, and give priority to vaccine shipments across the key vaccine trade lanes.

Moreover, it could deploy its fleet of passenger planes to fly more vaccines should the need arise.

SIA created a task force in May - well before the vaccine candidates hit the headlines in November - to ensure all aspects of its cargo operations are geared up for the transportation of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

The Business Times earlier reported that Singapore is revving up for the transportation of the vaccines, including having set up a private-public task force. SIA is a member of the group established by the Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Also, SIA has inked master-leasing deals with several cold chain container providers as thermal protection systems are required to make sure the various vaccines are stored according to their temperature requirements. These deals will ensure that the carrier will have access to sufficient temperature-controlled containers to handle the large volumes of vaccines that need to be airlifted.

The company will also have devices on board for vaccine producers and their logistics service providers to track their shipments, including monitoring the temperature.

"In addition to the active tracking of the shipments through these devices, SIA has a 24/7 cargo hub operations team that will monitor the vaccine shipments through its digital operations control tower," the company noted in the statement.

Its cold chain service network for transporting time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical freight was expanded to include Brisbane and Melbourne in September.

SIA Cargo carried about 22,000 tonnes of pharmaceutical shipments in the last financial year that ended in March.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Ryanair puts rivals on notice with big Boeing jet rollout

Airbus bets on hydrogen to deliver zero-emission jets

Kelley Aerospace to take 250 aviation jobs under its wing; eyes S$150m investment

Tesla skeptic regrets betting against Musk: report

Singapore is world's second-most connected country in DHL ranking

Alibaba-backed vehicle startup AutoX starts driverless testing

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 5, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden says he'll take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to Americans...

Dec 5, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

UK, EU call in leaders to save trade talks

[LONDON/BRUSSELS] British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow...

Dec 5, 2020 08:18 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar edges higher as Brexit talks pause, but posts worst week in a month

[NEW YORK] The US dollar rose from 2-1/2-year lows on Friday, as European Union and British negotiators paused talks...

Dec 5, 2020 07:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases but on track for first weekly gain in four weeks

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Friday as investors booked profits from sharp gains in the previous sessions while equities...

Dec 5, 2020 07:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises, hovers below US$50 a barrel on hopes for US stimulus

[NEW YORK] Brent crude oil futures rose more than 1 per cent on Friday, remaining just under US$50 a barrel, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for