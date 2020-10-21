SIA returns to New York with non-stop service from Nov 9

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will return to New York from Nov 9 with non-stop flights to New York's John F Kennedy International Airport as it seeks to rebuild its network.
At over 18 hours long, the new service is the world's longest, and will be operated thrice weekly. The...
