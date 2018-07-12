You are here
SIA to expand direct services to US
It will begin non-stop service to New York in October; launch non-stop flights to Los Angeles and ramp up existing non-stop service to San Francisco in November
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is boosting its direct services to the United States as it launches non-stop flights to Los Angeles in November, while bumping up frequencies on its existing non-stop service to San Francisco that same month.
Including the non-stop Singapore-New
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg