SIA to record S$123.6m one-off charge following NokScoot's likely liquidation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines announced on Friday that it will record a total one-off charge of S$123.6 million for the first quarter ending June 30, in view of the likely liquidation of NokScoot, a 49-per-cent-owned associated company of Scoot Tigerair.
This comprises a S$106.9...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes