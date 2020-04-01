You are here

Home > Transport

SIA to renew PPS Club, Krisflyer Elite memberships for a year amid virus outbreak

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 4:46 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will automatically renew all PPS Club and Krisflyer Elite membership statuses for a year, given that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the carrier to ground the vast majority of its network.

Membership statuses for its frequent-flyer programme will be renewed at the end of each member's membership year, and applies to all memberships expiring between last month and February 2021. In addition, the validity of expiring PPS and Elite Gold Rewards will be extended until end-March next year. PPS Rewards that were meant to expire between July and December include double KrisFlyer miles rewards and advance upgrades. 

In a message to PPS Club members, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: "This is a small token of our appreciation for your loyalty and support, which we value greatly as we work hard to get through this outbreak." He  apologised to travellers affected by the wide-scale flight cancellations, especially as its customer-service centres grapple with a massive spike in the volume of calls and e-mails from passengers.

"While we ramped up the handling capacity at our customer-service centres, a few of our overseas contact-centre operations were disrupted by government-imposed lockdowns," he went on to say, adding that the airline was working towards responding as soon as possible. 

For those with cancelled flights or who are planning to postpone their travel, the value of the unused ticket will count as flight credits, which can be used to make a new booking between now and March 31, 2021. The airline has waived no-show and rebooking fees, it said.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

Airlines worldwide have found themselves rocked by turbulence in what has been described as an unprecedented crisis for aviation, with border closures and city-wide lockdowns bring travel to a screeching halt.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 1, 2020 05:17 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 28....

Apr 1, 2020 04:54 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets sank more than 3.0 per cent in opening deals Wednesday as investors tracked the...

Apr 1, 2020 04:49 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares dive 4% as coronavirus anxiety offsets stimulus boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed nearly 4 per cent lower on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect...

Apr 1, 2020 04:44 PM
Real Estate

Mixed-use buildings, strata-titled units up for sale with S$51m indicative price

TWO mixed-use buildings, a shophouse and six units at a light industrial building have been put up for sale with a...

Apr 1, 2020 04:43 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended with steep losses Wednesday, hit by concerns over the long-term economic impact...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.