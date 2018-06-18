You are here

Home > Transport

Siemens wins £1.5b deal to build new London Tube trains

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

A DIVISION of Germany's Siemens has been awarded a contract worth about £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion) to design and build 94 new trains for the Piccadilly Line on London's metropolitan train network, known as the Tube.

Transport for London (TfL), the public body in charge of the Tube, said the award of the contract would allow Siemens Mobility Ltd to push ahead with its plan to build a new factory in Goole, east Yorkshire, in northern England.

"The Siemens Mobility Limited factory would employ up to 700 people in skilled engineering and manufacturing roles, plus up to an additional 250 people during the construction phase of the factory," TfL said in a statement. "As a result, around 1,700 indirect jobs would be created throughout the UK supply chain," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Siemens said in March that it had leased 27 hectares of land in Goole with a view to building a £200 million train factory. The plans were subject to the company's success in securing major future orders, it said at the time. Siemens Mobility Ltd is Siemens's British subsidiary for its trains and transport technology business.

TfL said it had also received bids from a joint venture of Canada's Bombardier and Japan's Hitachi, and from France's Alstom when the bidding process began in 2016. Subsequently, Siemens and Alstom announced that their rail businesses were due to be merged. While the order is for an initial 94 trains for the Piccadilly Line, TfL said the contract was being awarded on the expectation that the manufacturer would also build trains of the same design for three other so-called Deep Tube lines.

The Piccadilly Line carries more than 700,000 passengers per day. REUTERS

Transport

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Ford aims to revive a Detroit train station, and itself

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Boeing, others assessing impact of US-China tariffs

One Direction

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
3 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
4 US farmers stressed, angry at trade wars
5 Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices

Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIAFRICA18_3473115.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Tharman concludes meetings with Kenya, Rwanda amid deepening ties in Africa

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening