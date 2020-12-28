You are here

Home > Transport

Signalling fault hits Downtown Line during evening peak hours: SBS Transit

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 8:58 PM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 10:22 PM

[SINGAPORE] The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations on the Downtown Line will take commuters an additional 20 minutes due to a signalling fault on the MRT line.

Rail operator SBS Transit announced the fault on its Twitter page on Monday evening (Dec 28) at about 6.50pm. It said then that passengers may experience a 15-minute delay to their journey.

In an update at 8.20pm, the operator said the additional travelling time has increased to about 20 minutes.

It also apologised for the inconvenience caused. 

There are 10 other MRT stations located between Expo and Geylang Bahru. 

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Several commuters complained about the fault on social media from about 6.30pm on Monday. Some also disputed SBS' claim of a 15-minute delay and said that their trains were stuck at each affected station for about 10 minutes.

Long queues were also spotted at MacPherson MRT station.

A Straits Times reporter who boarded the train at Mattar at 9pm and headed to Bedok North experienced a five- to 10-minute wait at each station before the train moved on. 

A commuter who only wanted to be known as Ms Gunawan, 32, said she had a 35-minute delay in her journey from Expo to MacPherson station.

She said: “I took the Downtown Line because I had no other route home.

“I wish they would communicate (these issues) to the commuter more clearly. I had to check the Internet to know what exactly happened.”

Temasek Polytechnic student Siamul Hoque, 17, who boarded at Bedok North, said he experienced a delay of about 25 minutes in his trip to Jalan Besar. 

“To a small extent, I was frustrated, but because I was with my friends, it wasn’t that bad,” he said. 

Signalling systems are used to direct rail traffic and ensure a safe distance between trains.

The fault along the Downtown Line on Monday is the second major signalling fault along an MRT line this month. 

On Dec 4, train services along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were disrupted for five hours because of a software glitch in the signalling system’s network component.

The TEL fault resulted in a six-month delay of the opening of the second stage of the line in order to facilitate “a more thorough review” of the rail system software, said the Land Transport Authority on Dec 14.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023: paper

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-minister dies of Covid as Japan shuts out foreigners

[TOKYO] A 53-year-old former Japanese minister has died of Covid-19, his party said on Monday, becoming the first...

Dec 28, 2020 10:05 PM
Consumer

Goldman invests in Echelon in bet on at-home fitness amid Covid

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs is leading a US$65 million financing in Echelon Fitness, giving the bank and another...

Dec 28, 2020 08:39 PM
Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

[SINGAPORE] The Elections Department (ELD) will relocate from its current Prinsep Street building to Novena Rise,...

Dec 28, 2020 08:22 PM
Consumer

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

[MANILA] Some Philippine soldiers and Cabinet ministers have already received Covid-19 vaccine injections, officials...

Dec 28, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso (S$124.5 billion) budget for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for