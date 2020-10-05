Multi-ministry taskforce studying how to revive Singapore's air hub

SINGAPORE'S multi-ministry taskforce is studying how to revive the country's air hub and restore its air connectivity, as part of broader reopening plans, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also said in Parliament that the government will "continue to facilitate further opening up for overseas travel in a safe and calibrated manner".

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung will share more details in his ministerial statement on Tuesday.

When global passenger traffic resumes, Changi Airport will resume its role at the "global-Asia node". Related sectors such as tourism, manufacturing and logistics are likewise expected to pick up, Mr Heng said.

Singapore must thus re-establish its position by reopening its borders gradually, positioning the city-state as a safe destination, levelling up its capabilities and refreshing its infrastructure.

The government is "sparing no effort" to rebuild the air hub, after the coronavirus pandemic dealt it a heavy blow, Mr Heng added.

Changi Airport saw daily passenger volume of just 3,000 in August, down sharply from 190,000 in the same period a year ago.