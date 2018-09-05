You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore competition panel clarifies airline alliance pacts review, introduces streamlined process

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 10:16 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

jtairport050918.jpg
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued a guidance note to provide airlines with more clarity on the competition assessment of airline alliance agreements, and to introduce a new streamlined review process.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has issued a guidance note to provide airlines with more clarity on the competition assessment of airline alliance agreements, and to introduce a new streamlined review process.

The guidance note highlights procedural and substantive issues commonly encountered during CCCS’s review process, and how airlines can take steps to avoid them.

Matters addressed in the note include when airlines should file a notification, the availability of a streamlined process for expedited assessment of airline alliance agreements based on a basket of factors, and the deliberation of strategic air hub benefits and benefits to consumers.

The new streamlined review process provides an indicative time frame for the completion of a competition assessment of airline alliance agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The indicative time frame comprises a phase 1 review of 30 working days followed by a phase 2 review of up to 120 working days.

However, the commission had in the past completed its assessment within a shorter time for most of the airline alliance agreements that were notified, said the CCCS.

More information on the guidance note can be accessed and downloaded from the CCCS website under the Public Register and Consultation section.

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

BT_20180905_JQIP_3552165.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Startups

Singapore a hub to value, monetise intangible assets: Indranee

nz-sgx-040918 (1).jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Invacom, Sunningdale Tech, Falcon Energy, Vicom, Mapletree Logistics Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening