Singapore electric motorcycle venture picks up speed

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 3:05 PM

SINGAPORE'S first electric motorcycle is set to go full throttle with the expected unveiling of a prototype in February next year.

The fully-electric and intelligent Scorpio EST-X1 is being developed by Singapore-based EuroSports Technologies with seed capital from its parent company, EuroSports Global, which holds the Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo franchises.

Mr Melvin Goh, chief executive of Scorpio Electric, told The Straits Times that an assembly plant in Singapore will follow soon after the prototype is introduced.

Mr Goh revealed that the venture is receiving support from the Government with grants for the plant, and "salaries for some of the young engineers".

But Mr Goh said formal agreements have not been signed. ST understands the grant for the plant here could be up to S$1 million.

On Nov 12, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and  Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Scorpio Electric's booth at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology and Singapore Fintech Festival.

PM Lee posed for photos with a mock-up of the Scorpio EST-X1. He posted on Facebook soon after the visit, saying: "Perhaps a Singaporean 'Harley Davidson' is in the works? Local company Scorpio Electric plans to manufacture its own smart electric motorcycle.

"Unfortunately, it's just a scale model for now, so no test rides!"

It was the first time the bike's design was unveiled. Mr Goh said the company was "proud to introduce our brand to PM Lee and Dr Balakrishnan".

He added: "We also want to thank Enterprise Singapore for its close cooperation and support in our goal of accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility."

The motorcycle is initially slated to be launched in South-east Asia, which represents an initial target market for the start-up of 200 million motorcycles and regional sales of 15 million units per year.

The event at Singapore Expo - the first to combine Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology with Singapore Fintech Festival - drew 900 exhibitors, and an estimated 60,000 visitors from more than 130 countries.

