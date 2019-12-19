You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore firm Avation buys plane with 20m euro green loan

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 2:31 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ATR-Braathens.jpg
Avation said the ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft (pictured), leased to Braathens Regional Airways, emits 40 per cent less carbon dioxide than a comparable regional jet.
PHOTO: AVATION

AIRCRAFT leasing company Avation has taken out a green loan from Deutsche Bank to finance its purchase of an ATR 72-600 plane.

The 10-year loan has a principal of about 20 million euros (S$30.2 million), Avation executive chairman Jeff Chatfield told The Business Times (BT) on Thursday.

The Singapore-headquartered, London-listed firm owns and manages a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

Avation has delivered the green-financed plane to Swedish airline Braathens Regional Airways (BRA), and is leasing it for a lump sum price of 25 million euros, Mr Chatfield told BT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plane is the first to be delivered, in a series of five new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft ordered by the airline. When the order is completed in early 2020, BRA will operate an entirely ATR fleet comprised of 15 such aircraft.

SEE ALSO

UOB, DBS, StanChart provide S$945m green loan to Allianz, Gaw for Duo deal

The ATR turboprop aircraft emits 40 per cent less carbon dioxide than a comparable regional jet, largely due to its latest-generation turboprop engines, said Avation. Turboprops are more efficient than jets on short sectors because they accelerate air using less power, and thus use less fuel.

Avation bought the five planes from from French aircraft manufacturer ATR. Replacing ageing regional jets with the new aircraft is aligned with the Loan Market Association's 2018 guidelines for green loan principles, opined Vigeo Eiris, which provides ESG (environmental, social and governance) research and services.

Vigeo Eiris added that it expresses a "reasonable assurance" - its highest level of assurance - on Avation's commitments and the green loan's contribution to sustainability.

More than half of Avation's total fleet of 48 aircraft are fuel-efficient and lower-carbon planes, including its 26 ATR 72 aircraft.

"As a lessor, it is essential for us to progress our fleet into new technology low carbon emission aircraft such as the ATR 72-600 which maintain their value over a long period," said Mr Chatfield.

Avation expects financing costs to improve as a result of green finance initiatives as the market develops, he added.

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 02:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Banks, miners drag down Australian shares; NZ ends at record high

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, with banking stocks and miners leading losses, while New...

Dec 19, 2019 02:23 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as BOJ stands pat

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday due to profit-taking sales with few fresh market-moving events as the...

Dec 19, 2019 01:35 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, tracking slight losses in other Asian...

Dec 19, 2019 12:57 PM
Technology

Tencent, Sina apps targeted in Chinese privacy crackdown

[BEIJING] China on Thursday criticised 41 apps including Tencent messaging app QQ and Sina's sports app for...

Dec 19, 2019 12:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Puma Energy to sell Australia fuels business for A$425m

[BENGALURU] Singapore's Puma Energy, the retail and midstream arm of global commodities trader Trafigura, said on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly