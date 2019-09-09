You are here

Singapore flights cancelled due to 48-hour British Airways pilots strike

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 12:38 PM

British Airways (BA) pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.
[LONDON] British Airways (BA) pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.

Following the strikes on Sept 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for Sept 27.

In Singapore, BA Flight BA12 scheduled to leave Changi airport at 11.15pm on Monday has been cancelled.  An earlier BA flight, Flight BA16, however, is scheduled to depart for London at 10.35pm. 

Several BA flights arriving from London are not affected by the strike although BA16 - scheduled to arrive at Changi at 9.05pm on Sept 10 - has been cancelled.  

Balpa has said that BA should share more of its profits with its pilots. BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.

Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers ahead of the strikes.

"This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute," Balpa General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.

"It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute."

Last Thursday, the airline dismissed a new offer by Balpa as an "eleventh hour inflated proposal" that was not made in good faith. Balpa had said it would have called off the strikes this week if BA had engaged with the offer.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged both sides to end the dispute.

Asked about the strike action, a spokeswoman for British Airways said: "We remain ready and willing to return to talks with Balpa."

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the airline after it enraged some travellers by wrongly telling them their flights had been cancelled.

The regulator also reminded the airline to proactively tell customers of their rights. During the strikes, BA must offer the passengers reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions or a new flight at a later date.

REUTERS, THE STRAITS TIMES 

 

