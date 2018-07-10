You are here
Singapore has spent S$250m so far on high-speed rail
Minister Khaw says it is in Malaysia's interest to inform Singapore officially on the fate of the project, since Singapore's incurred costs will add to compensation payable by KL
SINGAPORE has already spent more than S$250 million on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project, and is likely to expend another S$40 million or so by the end of this year, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament on Monday.
