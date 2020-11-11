You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore, Hong Kong air travel bubble to launch on Nov 22

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 10:12 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

file7bok2qyup68s7m78nft.jpg
Singapore and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE and Hong Kong will launch their bilateral air travel bubble on Nov 22, allowing people in both cities to travel without quarantine, stay-home notices or controlled itineraries.

Travellers from both cities must travel on designated flights serving only the air travel bubble travellers.

As a start, there will be one flight a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight.

From Dec 7, this will be increased to two flights a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight.

Travellers are required to have been in either Hong Kong or Singapore for a 14-day period before they make the journey.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Holders of work permits or S-passes issued by Singapore working in the construction, marine shipyard or process sectors are excluded from travelling from Singapore to Hong Kong on the bubble.

Travellers departing from both cities must take a pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure and obtain a negative test result. Children aged 12 or younger travelling from Hong Kong are exempted from this requirement.

In addition, those arriving in Hong Kong are required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport. Travellers must book and pay for this post-arrival PCR test at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) before leaving Singapore. They must remain in HKIA until they receive their negative test results.

Foreign travellers from Hong Kong will need to apply for an Air Travel Pass between seven and 30 calendar days before their intended date of entry in to Singapore. They can apply for the pass from Nov 12.

Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday said he believes that this could be the first air travel bubble in the region, if not the world. He added that if this travel bubble demonstrates to be successful, it could serve as a reference point for the rest of the world.

The air travel bubble will be suspended for two weeks if the seven-day moving average of the daily number of unlinked novel coronavirus cases is more than five in either Singapore or Hong Kong. If the average on the last day of the suspension period is five or fewer, the air travel bubble arrangement will resume.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 11, 2020 10:20 AM
Garage

Lyft seeks slice of food-delivery amid a slow recovery in rides

[NEW YORK] Lyft said on Tuesday it was working on a new service to take a slice of the burgeoning food-delivery...

Nov 11, 2020 10:04 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain for fifth session; New Zealand eyes RBNZ decision

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday following gains in financial and energy...

Nov 11, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks fall at open as vaccine optimism fades; STI down 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares opened weaker on Wednesday following a mixed overnight session on Wall Street, as enthusiasm over a...

Nov 11, 2020 09:44 AM
Garage

ByteDance asks US court to intervene in TikTok forced sale

[NEW YORK] The Chinese owner of TikTok asked the federal appeals court in Washington to intervene to prevent the US...

Nov 11, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at start after strong rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning following four days of strong gains that saw...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lyft seeks slice of food-delivery amid a slow recovery in rides

Shell Singapore to cut 500 jobs over three years amid Pulau Bukom reorganisation

S-Reits' acquisition blitz set to hit S$10b in 2020 despite Covid-19

Biden tells world leaders 'America is back' but Pompeo digs in

DoctorxDentist to delist doctors after clash with Singapore Medical Association

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for