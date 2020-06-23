Singapore maritime trade union sets aside over S$1.5m to help in crew change

MARITIME trade union Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS) has set aside more than S$1.5 million to help defray the cost of accommodation and meals for seafarers staying at Seacare Hotel amid the Covid-19 situation.

Seacare Hotel is one of the two facilities designated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for accommodating crew members who are unable to transfer directly to their vessels or flights. These facilities will be their rest area for up to 48 hours.

The 101-room hotel is owned by Seacare Co-operative Limited (Seacare), a cooperative founded by the SOS.

During this period, SOS will double the e-voucher entitlements of each eligible shipping company participating in the Seacare Sailors' Home Scheme (SSS). The SSS e-vouchers are used to redeem full board accommodation at the Seacare Hotel.

SSS is a scheme that provides accommodation and services for SOS members, international seafarers and the shipping community.

For shipping companies without collective bargaining agreements with SOS, the SOS will sponsor three meals daily for their crew housed at Seacare hotel.

As at June 17, more than 100 shipping companies had valid SOS collective bargaining agreements. A majority of them participatein the SSS.

SOS president Kam Soon Huat urged that shipping companies expedite crew changes and take this opportunity to utilise the SSS e-vouchers at Seacare Hotel to accommodate seafarers.