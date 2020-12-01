You are here

Singapore opens tender for 600 EV charging points at over 200 public carparks

The authorities hope the increased availability of charging points will help to encourage more vehicle owners to choose EVs
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday launched Singapore's pilot tender for electric vehicle (EV) charging points at public carparks.

The tender, open till March 12, 2021, covers the installation and operation of more than...

