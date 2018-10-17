You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore signs Open Skies Agreement with Peru

Wed, Oct 17, 2018 - 9:31 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

AIRLINES of Singapore and Peru will now be able to fly any number of passenger and cargo services between both countries and beyond to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type or routing.

That's thanks to an Open Skies Agreement signed with the South American country on Tuesday, Singapore's Ministry of Transport announced in a statement - a move that will boost connectivity for people and goods between the two countries. 

The agreement also allows cargo carriers from both countries to use the other country as a hub for operations to any third country.

Bernard Lim, senior director (International Relations and Security) at Singapore's Ministry of Transport said in a statement: “We are very pleased to sign this Open Skies Agreement, which liberalises air services between and beyond Singapore and Peru.  This is testament to the strong bilateral relationship between Singapore and Peru. The agreement will open up new opportunities for our carriers and enable greater connectivity for people and goods. It will also bring benefit and promote business, tourism and economic exchanges between our two countries.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He signed the agreement with Carlos César Arturo Estremadoyro Mory, Peru's vice-minister of transport.

Singapore's Ministry of Transport said it has concluded Air Services Agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which over 70 are Open Skies Agreements, including the one with Peru. 

Editor's Choice

Temasek.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate

BT_20181017_JQBEE17VWCC_3591377.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Startups

honestbee cross-pollinates supermart with dining - and sweetens it with tech

Oct 17, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers willing to shell out extra for integrated development projects

Most Read

1 Healthy correction or sign of worse to come?
2 Congestion issues at Jewel Changi Airport should be looked into
3 Temasek to debut tranche for retail investors with planned offer of 5-year bonds for up to S$400m
4 Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate
5 Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-export-131018.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's September non-oil exports come in below expectations, but up from August

Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MICE visitors make up 15% of arrivals in Singapore, 22% of spending in H1 2018

doc72d1lfw66w92cjj35bt_doc6z8g28cg7ubnaycflnp.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Real Estate

New guidelines on maximum allowable units in private flats and condos outside Central district

doc72d1l615xkloes7m5h1_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Transport

COE prices end mixed in latest tender, demand for new vehicles remains subdued

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening