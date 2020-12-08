You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore's air cargo community ready to ship ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccines

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 4:39 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SATS - st file 2.jpg
CAG's cargo handlers, dnata and SATS, have been enhancing their cool chain infrastructure and equipment over the years.
ST FILE PHOTO

SINGAPORE'S air cargo community is ready for the transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, the Changi Ready Taskforce announced on Tuesday, as it detailed its capabilities in handling cargo with strict temperature requirements.

Led by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group (CAG), the task force is a public-private collaboration that comprises 18 members, including cargo handlers, airlines and freight forwarders.

CAG's cargo handlers, dnata and SATS, have been enhancing their cool chain infrastructure and equipment over the years.

dnata's CoolChain and SATS' Coolport, which consist of controlled warehouses with adjustable temperature ranges between -25 and 25 degrees Celsius, together cover more than 9,000 square metres, according to to CAG.

They have both also introduced cool dollies - temperature-controlled containers designed specifically for temperature-sensitive goods that allow for cool chain integrity and visibility on the tarmac - between the aircraft and their temperature-controlled warehouses.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

These preparations are made with several promising Covid-19 vaccine candidates requiring storage at extremely cold temperatures. One candidate by American drug maker Pfizer requires storage of -70 degrees Celsius, while US pharmaceutical company Moderna's vaccine needs to be stored at -20 degrees Celsius.

Dry ice is deemed an important ingredient in tackling the problem of ultra low temperatures, and SATS, which also has a food catering arm, has been dipping into its expertise in this area.

"That gives us an advantage because we produce our own dry ice. So that ensures an uninterrupted supply of dry ice to ensure that our vaccine handling, according to the requirements, are not disrupted," Nazri Othman, senior vice-president of cargo services at SATS, told reporters during a briefing.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has brought travel to a standstill, CAG said it has seen its weekly cargo flights triple to more than 950 flights compared to end-2019, the company said. Changi Airport is now connected to about 80 cities by weekly cargo flights.

Even so, the boost in revenue that could come from vaccine transportation is unlikely to bring both CAG and national carrier Singapore Airlines back in the black for now, with cargo flights yielding lower margins than passenger flights.

"There's also a very clear humanitarian reason, where we want to make this process as efficient as possible, so that the vaccine can be transported safely to people who need them," Lim Ching Kiat, managing director of airhub development at CAG, said.

"(Covid-19) has also disrupted Changi Airport flights quite significantly, so the key to traffic recovery also comes in terms of widespread (distribution) of the vaccine," he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Hybrids are quietly selling faster than fully electric cars

South Korea to boost Covid-19 vaccine air transport by easing dry ice rules

Singapore extends relief measures for maritime firms, seafarers till June 2021

Carsome bags US$30m Series D round; eyes end-2023 US IPO

Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec 9

Irish court grants Norwegian Air protection from creditors

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 05:19 PM
SME

MAS partners UN programme to help SMEs access global value chains

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries will get more help to access global value chains...

Dec 8, 2020 05:07 PM
SME

SMEs to get more access to trade and financing with MAS-Bank of Ghana tie-up

SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore may have greater access to trade opportunities and financial...

Dec 8, 2020 05:04 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB to phase out coal financing by 2040

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's CIMB Group on Tuesday committed to phase out coal from its portfolio by 2040, saying it...

Dec 8, 2020 04:57 PM
Transport

Hybrids are quietly selling faster than fully electric cars

[NEW YORK] Hybrid cars are seeing a quiet resurgence as the boom in electric vehicles spurs automakers to give the...

Dec 8, 2020 04:47 PM
Technology

Indonesia's Bio Farma says interim data for Sinovac vaccine shows up to 97% efficacy

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba runs into Europe's great wall of culture and competition

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for