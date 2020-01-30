SIT, SMRT and SkillsFuture to upskill land transport sector SMEs in tie-up

THE Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), SMRT Corporation and SkillsFuture Singapore have partnered to upskill small and medium enterprises (SME) in the land transport sector.

The collaboration aims to help improve rail reliability, and drive innovation and productivity enhances across the sector.

It will target SMRT’s value-chain partners and is expected to benefit 100 SMEs over three years. These partners range from cleaning companies to rolling stock maintenance providers, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

SIT and SMRT will co-develop the training curricula with support from SkillsFuture Singapore. SMRT will also help identify skill gaps and recommend appropriate training to its partners in areas such as data-driven predictive maintenance and project management.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The three parties on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the partnership.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

SMRT Trains chief executive Lee Ling Wee said: "With Singapore’s rail network set to increase to 360 km by 2030, from about 230 km currently, there is a need to build a pool of local talent for the growing rail industry."