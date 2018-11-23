You are here

Home > Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 12:44 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
The contraction in Singapore vehicle sales will accelerate in 2019 and hit rock bottom in 2021, despite an improving consumer outlook and a rise in ride-sharing demand, said a Fitch Solutions report released on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE contraction in Singapore vehicle sales will accelerate in 2019 and hit rock bottom in 2021, despite an improving consumer outlook and a rise in ride-sharing demand, said a Fitch Solutions report released on Friday.

Fitch Solutions expects that the drop in new vehicle registrations will worsen sharply from an estimated 11 per cent contraction in 2018, to 20.1 per cent in 2019.

In the longer term, new vehicle registrations will continue sliding, contracting at an annual average rate of 25.4 per cent over 2020-2021 before bottoming out. At that point, the analysts believe the market will touch annual new registrations of just under 46,000 units, less than half of the 116,148 new registrations seen at the market's last peak in 2017.

This is due to the very cyclical nature of vehicle sales in Singapore and the extremely high cost of vehicle ownership in the country, Fitch analysts say.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore's consumer market has been on the upturn, buoyed by wage growth and low levels of unemployment, but may see slowing economic growth, the result of US-China trade tensions and rising interest rates, along with a pick-up in imported inflation, weighing on consumer sentiment and cap spending, said Fitch. This will further erode the likelihood of the Singaporean consumer making larger purchases, such as new vehicles, it added.

A rise in ride-sharing demand may also have mitigated some of the pressures during the current contraction. However, the analysts said the demand for vehicles from ride share service providers is unlikely to persist to the same extent over the remainder of their forecast period, as Uber agreed to sell its South-east Asia business unit to its main rival Grab.

"We believe that this will diminish the pace at which vehicles will be purchased for ride sharing purposes as there will be less competition and therefore less urgency to expand operating fleets in the country", they wrote.

Transport

Grab, NUS to test electric scooter sharing service on campus

Review sees SIA, SilkAir, Scoot shuffle routes among themselves

Nissan board sacks chairman Carlos Ghosn, says broadcaster

Firefly suspends all flights to Singapore from Dec 1

China considers tax cut for plane parts to help home-built aircraft

Tesla cuts China car prices to absorb hit from trade war tariffs

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
3 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

ElZQW19Q.jpeg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Grab, NUS to test electric scooter sharing service on campus

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_Singtel_231118_30.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chaswood Resources, Singtel, Singapore Airlines, Ace Achieve Infocom

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening