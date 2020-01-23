You are here

Home > Transport

Some hackers take the ransom and run: researchers

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 1:29 PM

rk_hacker_230120.jpg
Paying off hackers after a ransomware infection could end up being a total loss, according to a study released Thursday which finds some attackers just take the money and run.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Paying off hackers after a ransomware infection could end up being a total loss, according to a study released Thursday which finds some attackers just take the money and run.

A survey by researchers at the security firm Proofpoint found that 33 per cent of organisations infected with ransomware opted to pay the ransom.

But some 22 per cent of those who paid a ransom said they never got access to their data locked up by the malware, and nine per cent said they got hit with additional ransom demands after paying.

"Of those who paid the ransom, many soon learned an old lesson: there is no honour among thieves," said the report from the California-based firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The researchers surveyed some 600 security professionals in seven countries and found that 65 per cent of the organisations represented got hit by some kind of ransomware, which encrypts data on a system to make it inaccessible.

SEE ALSO

iPhone hacking firm updates tool amid Apple-FBI spat

The latest report highlights growing concerns about ransomware infections, which have affected many organisations with aging computer networks.

"Healthcare organisations and state and local government entities were hit particularly hard in 2019," the report said.

"Ransomware has the power to immobilise critical infrastructure and disrupt necessary (and even life-saving) services. An organisation in this situation may conclude that paying the ransom is the most expedient - and cheapest - way to get up and running again."

A separate report by the security firm Emsisoft found that at least 966 organisations in the US were hit by ransomware in 2019, at a potential cost in excess of US$7.5 billion.

AFP

Transport

Australia capital airport closed as bushfires flare anew

9 flights diverted, 50 flights delayed after Changi Airport control tower evacuated

Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay C$196.5m over emissions scandal

New Boeing CEO stands by 737 MAX, eyeing reset at troubled company

EU auto market set for first drop in seven years: carmakers

Airlines, airports on the alert as disease spreads

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 01:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.37% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.37...

Jan 23, 2020 01:26 PM
Government & Economy

Last flight from Wuhan: 'Everyone was wearing masks'

[SYDNEY] One of the last flights out of the epidemic-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was met by biosecurity officials as...

Jan 23, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for Wuhan to 2 from 1, urging its citizens to...

Jan 23, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus

[TOKYO] A new strain of coronavirus that emerged in China may have originated in bats or snakes, according to...

Jan 23, 2020 01:04 PM
Consumer

Home-Fix gets Singapore High Court nod for debt restructuring

HOME-FIX will now undergo debt restructuring for the next six months, after financial woes pushed the home-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly